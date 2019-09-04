PEOPLE with pancreatic cancer and their families and carers are invited to attend an event in York.
The ‘Living with Pancreatic Cancer Support Day’, organised by the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, will allow people to find out more about the disease and access support available to patients.
Sarah Bell, head of services at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “It’s vital that people affected by pancreatic cancer have access to the most up to date information and are made aware of support available to them. Patients and carers often tell us they felt isolated after a diagnosis.”
Attendees will have the chance to ask specialist nurses questions and there will also be specialist talks on diet and symptom management.
The event will be held on Monday, September 9, at Mercure York Fairfield Manor Hotel, and is free to attend.