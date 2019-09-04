A NEW cat statue has been placed on a family home - the most recent addition in a York tradition dating back more than a century.

The Anderson family, who live in Fulford Road, are the latest city residents to have a 'York Cat' statue unveiled on their home.

The statue was revealed in a small ceremony at the address, with its artist creator Jonathan Newdick.

The ceremony involved cocktails, which were renamed ‘cattails’ for the occasion.

The family used to own a black cat named Hecate, which lived to be 17. Hecate was a part of the family from 2005 when the family moved to York from Liverpool.

Hecate has since been succeeded by cats Noah and Gizmo. Noah was the model for the York Cat statue, which has been placed on the home outside a bedroom window.

The cat statues have been a York tradition for more than a century now.

It is believed they were first placed around the city to scare rats which came from the river. However, it has now become a city tradition.