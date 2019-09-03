THERE is fun for all as The Press Family Sunday returns for another year at York racecourse.

It is a full day out for both the novice and regular racegoer, and those under 18 years of age will be admitted free of charge into all enclosures. Although, the under 16s will need to be accompanied.

The action on the track begins at 12.50pm with a couple of races, the respective Conditions Finals in the 2019 Charles Owen Pony Racing Series, showcasing the talents of the next generation of riders.

The feature race, the Listed LNER supporting CALM Garrowby Stakes alone, backed by train operator, LNER, in support of their charity partner, offers £50,000.

There will be seven races overall throughout the day.

The Racing Interactive Zone will offer the chance to ride a virtual racehorse, to try on racing silks and question experts.

New this year is a range of inflatables such as a giraffe slide and jungle run, joining the bouncy castles in the Big Top Entertainment Zone. The chance to play zorb football will be available, as well as the opportunity to operate one of the machines from Diggerland.

The character ‘Chase’ from the children’s TV programme, PAW Patrol, will also make appearances throughout the day.

Sam’s Safari also returns this year, which allows visitors to get close to nature.

The dress code for the County Stand is relaxed, with smart casual being the advisable choice.

Three-course Sunday lunches will be served or there will be other food options available. Attendees are also able to bring their own picnics if they wish to.

Tickets for the day on Sunday range from £10 to £130 depending on the area of the racecourse you choose.

For tickets in advance and for more information, visit: www.yorkracecourse.co.uk, or call: 01904 620911.