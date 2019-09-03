SEVEN new readers will be admitted to parishes in York.
The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, will admit the new readers to serve in parishes in the Diocese of York.
Readers are lay ministers from all walks of life, theologically trained and licensed by the Church to preach and lead acts of worship.
The new readers, with the parishes in which they will serve throughout North Yorkshire, are: Gillian Boag-Munroe to serve in Hinderwell with Roxby and Staithes, and Lythe with Sandsend, and Ugthorpe, Alex Crickmar to serve at Monk Fryston and South Milford, Stephen Graham to serve at St Peter, Redcar, Jose Knowles to serve at St Denys, Walmgate, York, Hazel Maciver to serve at St Mark’s, Newby, and Cloughton and Burniston, Barbara Myerscough to serve in Pocklington and Londesborough and Richard Summers to serve at St Nicholas Church in Newbald.
The new readers will be admitted on Saturday, September 7 during a service in York Minster from 11am.