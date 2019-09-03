A CELEBRITY florist will be sharing top tips on eco floristry tips at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show next week (September 13 - 15 ).

With growing concerns about single-use plastics, celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley will be showcasing his top floristry eco hacks at the show, ditching the floral foam, and embracing natural and retro alternatives.

He will champion how to prune out single-use plastic foam. This moisture-retentive, lightweight ‘anchor’ for flowers has been the go-to floristry staple since it was invented in the 1950s but as it is non-biodegradable, eco-conscious arrangers are now seeking alternatives.

Jonathan will encourage show visitors to embrace sustainable substitutes for arranging that can still add a ‘wow’ to both simple and more ambitious flower displays but are easier on the environment.

Jonathan said: " You can still achieve a huge variety of different styles and compositions by adopting alternative, reusable methods of arranging your flowers. The current trend for arranging flowers is to allow them to evoke their natural charm and simplicity by working in harmony with nature, as opposed to trying to tame or control it."

As an ambassador for British flowers, and with the onset of Autumn, Jonathan will be encouraging the use of locally-sourced seasonal foliage and berries plus time-honoured favourites such as dahlia, gladioli, chrysanthemums and roses, all of which will be on display by the specialist societies at Harrogate.

Jonathan will be leading two workshops a day throughout the three-day event starting on Friday, September 13, at 11am and 3pm. More details on www.jonathan-moseley.com