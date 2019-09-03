Mike Laycock’s excellent article ‘Traders In Bid To Save High Street’ (The Press, August 29) is a chilling reminder to anyone who loves York. The swirling icy change down our high streets of internet invasion and business closures threatens our Yorkie way of life.

Are we to waive our rights to have a York of historical shopping and pleasant sightseeing: a bustling, thriving city of action and vibrancy; a place to pause awhile, to shop and drink in our heritage? There is no comparison between the city centre and our out-of-town non shopping outlets. The York Independent Business Association or Indie York have my fervent vote!