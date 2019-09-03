Matt Rylatt (Letters, September 2) highlighted the perils of cars closely overtaking cyclists. Those riding a bicycle may need space to deviate around road imperfections and other unexpected hazards.

The national organisation, Cycling UK, highlighted this risk a few years ago, and initiated an anti-close pass campaign. We expect the Highway Code to eventually recommend a 1.5 metre overtaking clearance. Some UK police forces have already run proactive enforcement campaigns, involving a plain-clothed police officer on a bike.