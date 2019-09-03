SINGER Ellie Goulding says she is 'overwhelmed with gratitude' after her wedding at York Minster.
Ellie, who tied the knot with Caspar Jopling at the cathedral on Saturday, took to social media to say she had 'married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish.'
She posted on Instagram: "Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts.
"I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx"