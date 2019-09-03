A CAR was destroyed by fire and a man suffered extensive injuries in a crash early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the single-vehicle accident happened at Kirby Misperton, between Malton and Pickering, at just before 4am.

Crews from Pickering and Malton who went to the scene discovered a man was out of the Ford Focus on their arrival, and they administered first aid until the arrival of an ambulance crew.

The firefighters also extinguished the blaze, which caused 100 per cent fire damage, and a man was taken to hospital with chest, arm and internal injuries.