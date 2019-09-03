A DRIVER has told how he witnessed the dramatic moment a woman was rescued from York's River Foss by a police officer.

The woman was in a critical condition in York Hospital last night (Monday) after being pulled out of the water by police and also a paramedic.

An eyewitness told The Press he saw the rescue mission unfold as he was travelling along Huntington Road yesterday morning.

He said: “I was driving into town when I saw a lot of police activity and realised there was something going on.

“I looked and saw there was a police officer in the water, who lifted a woman out of the water and handed her to one of his colleagues.

“It looked like he had waded in. It all happened very, very quickly. It was quick and well organised. He had overtaken me 100 yards up the road and then was in the water.”

He said he saw attempts to resuscitate the woman on the riverbank and quickly turned round and left the scene.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a paramedic and police officer rescued the woman from the river and firefighters assisted paramedics with CPR.

A spokeswoman said two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter were sent to the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Huntington went to the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was out of the water when they arrived.

Huntington Road and Haley’s Terrace were closed for a while after the incident, causing severe congestion to traffic in the area.