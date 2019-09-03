A THIEF who stole from a Poundland store in York city centre shortly after he was released from prison is back behind bars.

Staff spotted Daniel Pullman, 28, putting items worth £24 into his bag on August 3, said Katherine Smith, prosecuting at York Magistrates’ Court.

He managed to evade their attempts to stop him leaving the Petergate shop.

But they circulated his description and he was caught nearby.

Pullman, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft and failure to attend court on August 20 to answer the theft charge.

He has more than 30 convictions for dishonesty.

He was jailed for two weeks when he appeared before the court on a bench warrant.

For him, Kevin Blount said he was homeless and was “living hand to mouth” on the streets as he wasn’t claiming benefits.

He stole to get items he could sell for money which he then used to buy food.

At the time of the theft, he had been on prison licence from a previous sentence.

He had since been recalled to prison to serve a further 28 days of that sentence.