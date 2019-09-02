A WOMAN was in a critical condition this evening after being rescued from a York river.
The woman was taken to York Hospital after being pulled out of the River Foss near Huntington Road just before noon today.
Huntington Road and Haley's Terrace were closed after the incident, causing severe congestion in the area, but reopened later.
There were reports of fire engines and an air ambulance at the scene, as well as police.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said two crews from York and Huntington went to the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was out of the water when they arrived.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance said two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter were sent to the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
