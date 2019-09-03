POLICE are urging people to have conversations about fraud and share their experiences after seeing a hike of almost 250 per cent in fraudulent activity.
Say Something September is a new initiative aimed at both raising awareness of the most common types of fraud and also encouraging victims to call the police.
The latest statistics show the force has seen an almost 250 per cent increase in the number of instances of fraud reported in North Yorkshire from 2018 to 2019, showing how many people are affected but also that more people are reporting fraud than ever before.
North Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer, Jake Morris, said he wants to help reduce the stigma around reporting fraud.
He said: “It’s so important that people talk about fraud, particularly their own experiences of it, so that they can help others be vigilant but also to show that being a victim of fraud is nothing to be ashamed of."