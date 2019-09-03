YORK magistrates have cleared a man they convicted of running an illegal hostel for car wash employees in Tang Hall Lane.
Nuri Asanov, 40, did not answer a summons to attend court in May and was tried and convicted in his absence.
He is believed to have left the country.
A second man denied a similar charge.
But on the day he was due to be tried, City of York Council, who prosecuted both men, dropped the case against him.
It also asked magistrates to remove the conviction against Mr Asanov, which they did.
