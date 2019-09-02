A WELL-KNOWN former York scout leader has died aged 76, after a short illness.

Ann Shannon, who was a member of the Scouts for 48 years, was given a guard of honour by local scouts at her funeral on Thursday(August 29).

Ann began her Scouting in Germany in 1971, where her husband, Colin, was in the forces.

In 1977, Colin was posted back to Strensall. Ann joined Haxby and Wigginton Scout Group for a short while before starting at Huntington Cubs in 1979, with Apollo Cubs as pack leader, ‘Akela’.

Ann has seen many cubs pass through her pack, some of whom have become leaders themselves.

Ann held the role of Assistant District Commissioner (ADC) in the York Minster District for approximately 15 years. She took her position seriously, visiting all the cub packs in the district and supporting the leaders.

In 2012, she took on running cubs at Christchurch pack on Stockton Lane, as well as Apollo pack in Huntington and also regularly helped out at Garrison pack in Fulford.

She really enjoyed camping and organised many trips including hundreds at the Snowball campsite in York.

Ann also organised Cub Antics, which is a ‘fun day’, Cub away days to places of interest, camp cooking competitions, swimming competitions, and cross country.

Ann fundraised for many things including the ‘Mission to Malawi’ in 2009 and 2011. This involved getting 30 explorer scouts and leaders trained and prepared as well as safely transported to an underdeveloped part of Africa.

Ann was also a member of Fulford British Legion.

Ann is survived by her husband, Colin, children, Kenneth and Susan, daughter-in-law, Julia and four grandchildren.