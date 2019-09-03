MORE than 500 people were caught speeding or committing other potential driving offences in one day in North Yorkshire, police said.
Community Speed Watch volunteers monitored speeds and provided high-visibility deterrents on August 20 to encourage motorists to observe speed limits and drive carefully in villages, suburbs and other residential areas throughout the North Yorkshire, which included Bishopthorpe Road and Burton Stone Lane in York.
Twenty groups of volunteers across the county monitored driving in their communities and detected 186 potential driving offences.
They were supported by the force’s mobile safety camera vans, which recorded a further 349 offences.
Jamie Smith, of North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau, said: “It’s disappointing that more than 500 motorists have been potentially caught speeding and committing other driving offences in a single day alone. Breaking the speed limit knocks seconds off the average journey but massively increases the risk of killing someone if you have a crash, especially in residential areas where there are a lot of pedestrians. Communities don’t like it, we’re extremely grateful to volunteers who gave up their time, and continue to do so for other Community Speed Watch activities.”