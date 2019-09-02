Flowers used at Ellie Goulding's magical wedding on Saturday have been donated to a local charity.
The pop star married her long-term partner Caspar Jopling at York Minster, which was attended by a host of stars.
St Leonard's Hospice tweeted today that "A sprinkling of celebrity stardom has arrived at St Leonard’s Hospice today....stunning hydrangeas from Ellie Goulding’s wedding on Saturday, attended by celebrities and royals now grace our grounds for our patients and families to enjoy".
WOW! A sprinkling of celebrity stardom has arrived at St Leonard’s Hospice today....stunning hydrangeas from Ellie Goulding’s wedding on Saturday, attended by celebrities and royals now grace our grounds for our patients and families to enjoy #OrlandoBloom pic.twitter.com/ZXTTxNphse— St Leonard's Hospice (@SLHYork) September 2, 2019