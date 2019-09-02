The court case against the man accused of concealing the death of Claire Lucas has been closed.
York Crown Court today (Monday) heard that Daniel Heath, 36, of Briggs Avenue, Crewe, died in Cheshire last month.
He was accused of preventing the burial of Claire Lucas, whose body was found in a house in Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, on July 2 last year.
He was also charged with stealing £200 from her by using her card after her death.
He had denied both charges and his trial had been listed for November 18 at York Crown Court.
But on seeing a death certificate and other documents and hearing police evidence that the man found dead in Cheshire was Daniel Heath, Judge Sean Morris closed the case.
Nursery worker Claire was 25 when she died.
Comments are closed on this article.