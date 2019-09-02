NESTLÉ is to launch new low sugar KitKats and Yorkies as part of a new generation of chocolate bars range dubbed ‘MORE’.

The York-based confectioner says the Yorkie MORE is ‘all about crunchy oat clusters, crisp apple pieces and a hint of cinnamon; all coated in Yorkie milk chocolate.’

A spokesman said: “The KitKat Chunky MORE consists of the familiar, crispy KitKat wafer combined with a thick layer of real fruit and hazelnut pieces all coated in smooth milk KitKat chocolate.”

He said the bars had been called MORE because they were standard size KitKat Chunkys and Yorkies but with fruit, nuts or oats added and were a source of protein, while also containing 30 per cent less sugar.

He said the new Yorkie will be made at the factory on Haxby Road,York, and the KitKat abroad, but they were both developed at the company’s York research and development centre.

“The KitKat Chunky MORE will go on sale from next week while the Yorkie MORE will follow before the end of the year,” he said.

Alex Gonnella, marketing director for Nestlé Confectionery in the UK & Ireland, said: “We are really proud of these latest innovations.

“Whether it is fruit, nuts or oats; the fibre or protein they provide; this range really does offer more and is our next generation of chocolate bars with 30 per cent less sugar. Most importantly, both of them taste fantastic.”

The spokesman said this was just the latest in Nestlé’s continued efforts to find new ways to reduce sugar without compromising on taste and quality.

“Last month it was announced that the same UK-based Nestlé R&D teams have invented the first 70 per cent dark chocolate made entirely from cocoa fruit and nothing else,” he added.