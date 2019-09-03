A PHOTOGRAPHER is hosting an exhibition of 1990’s live music photography

Steven Eric Parker will host the 'First 3 no flash' event at York’s Fossgate Social starting September 6 until October 3.

Steven was based in London during the ‘Britpop’ years, and his work was featured throughout the world in publications such as The Times magazine, Tatler, Elle and Rolling Stone.

Along with Blur and Oasis, he also covered concerts by artists such as David Bowie and Prince.

Steven said: "Looking back at the musicians I photographed it was interesting to see how many were still making music and touring all these years later."

The show’s title refers to the instructions given out by security as they allowed photographers into the press pit, as they were allowed to photograph during the first three songs of the concerts and were not able to use flash.

Steven said: "This sometimes made for tough working conditions, especially as this was the age of film and there was no way of seeing your shot until the film had been developed the next day."

The first night of the show will be an open event from 6:00pm.