YORK Hospital’s trust has explained why new data suggests more patients than expected are dying from the ‘silent killer’ sepsis - and says it is doing better at treating the illness.

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of 28 trusts across the country with higher than average rates of mortality from the blood poisoning - its death rate is just over 10 per cent higher than would be expected from the national picture.

The figure has emerged in an analysis of data for the past five years by an expert professor, Sir Brian Jarman.

The data is said to have come from an analysis by NHS Digital in its Summary Hospital-Level Mortality Indicator, or SHMI. This looks at the number of fatalities observed compared to what would be expected according to national averages, comparing the overall number of deaths from an array of conditions, including sepsis. Sir Brian crunched the statistics together for each NHS trust in England over the past six years.

A York trust spokeswoman said it had worked extremely hard to raise awareness in the recognition and treatment of sepsis and this had seen it more accurately recorded as primary cause of death as opposed to being previously recorded as pneumonia. She said this had led to an apparent rise in the number of sepsis deaths.

“Sepsis is a term for an abnormal body response to infection and the majority of patients at the trust who have died from sepsis are older with multiple medical conditions.

“Patients are monitored and screened for early signs of sepsis and we are seeing a continuous improvement in recognising and treating sepsis.”

An NHS spokesman said that last year, official NHS Digital figures showed there were actually fewer hospital deaths from sepsis than expected.

“In the past few years, as the NHS has become more effective at spotting the infection quickly, although more cases are being recorded, the chances of dying from sepsis have fallen,” he said. “This progress will be boosted by our NHS Long Term Plan, which commits emergency departments to spotting the condition more quickly, will help patients get the right treatment at the right time and cut avoidable antibiotic use.”