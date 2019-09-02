SLIMMERS in the York area have helped raise vital funds for a cancer charity during a fun event as part of a month-long activity campaign celebrating Slimming World’s 50th birthday year.

Members descended on Rowntree Park for the event, which featured a variety of stands offering healthy refreshments, tombola, local arts and crafts. The members had a warm up from a local Clubbercise team before completing the final mile of a challenge they have been involved in.

The Golden Body Magic Challenge invited slimmers across to the UK and Ireland to cover 50 miles over the month of August to celebrate their weight-loss success.

Groups from the York area have been working hard to cover 50 miles each, with members also raising sponsorship money for Cancer Research UK throughout the month. They came together at Rowntree Park to celebrate their achievements and walk, run, skip the final mile together.

While they completed their last mile, they even managed to collect 14 bin bags of litter, helping to improve the conditions of Rowntree Park for its users.

Weight-loss consultant Caroline Kitching, from the Stamford Bridge Slimming World Group, who has lost four stone herself, helped to organise the event. She said: “We had gorgeous sunny weather conditions for our event and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.

The money raised will go towards an amazing cause, one my members feel very passionate about, helping to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.”

The Rowntree Park event itself raised £708 for Cancer Research UK. Final funds raised from sponsorship will be calculated soon.