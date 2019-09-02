A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the River Foss in York.
Police and emergency services are on the scene.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman has been rescued from the river and taken to hospital.
Huntington Road and Haley's Terrace were closed but have now reopened, according to police.
There were reports of fire engines and an air ambulance at the scene.
Traffic was reportedly gridlocked in the area.
Updates to follow.
Huntington Road, no access from Monkgate/A1036 roundabout due to a police incident pic.twitter.com/XGyDY8SeZQ— York Travel (@york_travel) September 2, 2019
*** Call Out *** Team have been called out by @NorthYorksFire and @NYorksPolice to an incident in York. Details may follow.— York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) September 2, 2019
