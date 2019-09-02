TWO centaur statues that were ‘hidden’ in storage for nearly 40 years have been gifted to the city’s museum collections.
The pair of marble artworks were bought by councillors at an auction in the 1940s.
They were probably carved by Bartolomeo Cavaceppi in Rome in around 1755, according to a council report.
The statues were on display in the Assembly Rooms in 1950 and then loaned to York Art Gallery in 1975 - where they were put into storage - until being rediscovered in 2012.
Senior councillors agreed at an executive meeting to add them to the council’s museum collections, with Cllr Darryll Smalley praising the statues’ beauty.
He said: “It’s important that we continue to protect and preserve what we have in our city, not sell what we have to the highest bidder.”