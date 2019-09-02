A friend of a friend was killed recently when a car on a nearly deserted road hit him on his bicycle from behind. It would appear he swerved to avoid something near the edge of the road, and the passing driver had given insufficient room to prevent a collision. This didn’t happen in York, but in South Africa. The issue, though, is common here: close misses are all too frequent today, and I regularly experience vehicles passing too close when on my own bike.
With roads currently in such bad states of repair, it is almost inevitable that a cyclist will have to take avoiding action at some time, and they need motorists to give them sufficient room.
The Highway Code recognises this, and rules that at least as much room as when overtaking a car should be given when passing. This may mean a driver having to brake if there is oncoming traffic on the other side of the road, something many seem reluctant to do.
For the sake of a few seconds added to a journey at worst, passing only when safe to do so for all the road users present could prevent frightening or injuring the vulnerable cyclist, or worse.
Matt Rylatt,
Caedmon Close, York
Cyclists should walk when in footstreets
City of York Council and the police have finally admitted that they cannot control cyclists who break the law. The council has proposed that cyclists will be allowed to cycle through certain pedestrian only zones - which they already do illegally (Plan to allow cyclists to use street, August 28). Cyclists will be allowed to cycle through High Petergate, which at present is pedestrian only.
In the same day’s newspaper it was reported that a pedestrian in his 90s was badly injured in a collision with a cyclist (Man in 90s badly hurt in crash, August 28). We have had cases recently where pedestrians have even been killed in similar incidents.
Why can’t cyclists get off their cycles and walk through these zones like pedestrians? Or is it too much like hard work for them?
A P Cox,
Heath Close,
Holgate, York
