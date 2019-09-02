A friend of a friend was killed recently when a car on a nearly deserted road hit him on his bicycle from behind. It would appear he swerved to avoid something near the edge of the road, and the passing driver had given insufficient room to prevent a collision. This didn’t happen in York, but in South Africa. The issue, though, is common here: close misses are all too frequent today, and I regularly experience vehicles passing too close when on my own bike.

With roads currently in such bad states of repair, it is almost inevitable that a cyclist will have to take avoiding action at some time, and they need motorists to give them sufficient room.