ONE of York's oldest streets was bustling with people of all ages today as the final Fossgate Festival of 2019 was held.

The large crowds on Fossgate enjoyed listening to live music, dancing and sitting down to relax in what has been mostly dry and sunny weather during the afternoon.

The free-to-enter event featured street food, pop-up bars, games and stalls.

The fifth Fossgate Festival of the year also included an Artisan and Vintage Fair, which made a return in the grounds of the Merchant Adventurers' Hall.

There was live music from the indie rock band Pelico and four-piece covers band Yazzie and The Rolls

Crowds were also treated to dancing from York Lindy and the Karuna Tribal Bellydance group.

Flavia Masala, assistant manager of the Ambiente restaurant on Fossgate, said: "Overall we're very happy with how the festival has gone this year.

"It is a must now in Fossgate.

"It will definitely return next year."

Organised by local businesses, the Fossgate Festival started in 2016.

The first one this year was held in May, and it has taken place on the first Sunday of each month since, with today's being the last one of 2019.