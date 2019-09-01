CYCLING-loving locals and families enjoyed a variety of fun, pedal-powered activities and attractions at a festival in York today.

City of York Council’s annual Festival of Cycling returned to Rowntree Park.

There were bikes and trikes of all shapes and sizes for people to have a go on, including adapted bikes, balance bikes and tandems; impressive BMX stunts from the Savage Skills display team; free travel planning advice from the council’s iTravel team; an opportunity for people to sign up to TryBike, a new scheme that enables anyone interested in giving cycling a try to borrow a bike free of charge for three weeks.

In addition, the event featured children's rides and inflatables, food and drink stalls and more.

BMX stunts at the Festival of Cycling in York's Rowntree Park pic.twitter.com/WtQ2xgyyzc — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) September 1, 2019

Stuart Gladstone, managing director of Gem Events, which organises the festival on behalf of the council, said: "The turn-out has been fantastic. The weather has been kind to us.

"There's noticeably a lot more families around, which is good to see.

"The BMX show is always popular. There is a huge mix of things for families to enjoy.

"We have got an electric bike retailer which has proved very popular."

He added: "We are expecting to get a couple of thousand people attending throughout the day."