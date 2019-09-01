A YORK-based design and engineering consultancy firm is under new ownership.

TSP Projects was released from the British Steel portfolio and has been acquired by international mass transit, mobility and infrastructure company SYSTRA.

The deal sees the award-winning consultancy secure its future by joining a world leader in transport infrastructure.

TSP Projects has become a wholly owned subsidiary of SYSTRA Ltd, doubling the French company’s presence in the UK and is now known as TSP Projects, a SYSTRA company.

The French giant boasts national and international experience in high speed rail, heavy rail, metro, light rail transit and transport consultancy.

TSP Projects’ extensive experience in the UK heavy rail sector creates an opportunity for SYSTRA to become the UK leader in transportation solutions across all aspects of rail engineering, complex infrastructure and transport planning.

Based in The Crescent, off Blossom Street, TSP Projects’ expertise in civil engineering, electrification and track will expand and complement SYSTRA’s UK rail engineering services. Furthermore, the move sees SYSTRA commit to support TSP Projects’ other business sectors - energy from waste, security and construction.

The investment marks a major milestone for the French company, creating an 800 strong combined workforce in the UK and providing TSP Projects with a permanent owner aligned with its core activity.

With an annual turnover of £35million, TSP Projects employs more than 400 people across five offices in the UK - York, Manchester, Birmingham, Reading and Bristol. The teams are now working alongside SYSTRA Ltd, which has 13 UK offices.

Craig Scott, TSP Projects CEO, said: “We are pleased to be part of a global engineering company which shares our focus on technical excellence and has pledged to support our continued growth. After a number of years of uncertainty under a variety of owners SYSTRA provides a stable and long-term home which will present great opportunities for TSP Projects’ staff. Our clients will see continuity of great service as we continue to deliver high quality design and build engineering solutions from concept to completion.”

Pascal Mercier, SYSTRA Ltd CEO, added: “As the signature team for transportation solutions, SYSTRA is committed to providing clients with truly specialist expertise, delivered locally. This acquisition is a game-changer for our UK & Ireland business, placing us among the leading UK consulting engineering firms. This is a good fit between two like-minded companies with a shared commitment to excellence, safety and innovation.”

TSP Projects staff will benefit from access to a broader range of opportunities through joining a 6,700 strong global company with a 60-year track record in mass transit, mobility and infrastructure. TSP Project employees will be able to apply their expertise to other markets and develop their skills in new areas and technologies. The combined UK and Ireland team will be able to export homegrown skills to clients across SYSTRA’s global operations in 80 countries.

With a large portfolio of ongoing works on the books, TSP Projects is active on a number of large rail projects including Leeds Railway Station roof and concourse transformation, Gatwick Station, Transpennine Route Upgrade and the East Coast Power Supply Upgrade.

Last year, the firm won the coveted Press Business of the Year title and also the Business Innovation of the Year accolade at the 28th annual Press Business Awards.