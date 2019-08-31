CHART-TOPPER Ellie Goulding has married Caspar Jopling in a star-studded wedding at York Minster this afternoon (August 31).

The pop star wore a traditional wedding gown with a veil and train, which was carried by her bridesmaids as she went inside for the ceremony after arriving in a blue Volkswagen campervan.

There were cheers from the crowd and shouts of "Ellie" before the Love Me Like You Do singer rewarded waiting fans with a wave.

She was greeted by Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, who led her into the Minster.

Celebrity guests included fellow pop stars, artists and royals.

Singer Katy Perry arrived with her Hollywood star boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have got married at York Minster and have just left the cathedral pic.twitter.com/6Sf1IYHoTe — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) August 31, 2019

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice arrived with their mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Also among the early arrivals were singer James Blunt, actress Sienna Miller, comic Jimmy Carr and artist Tracey Emin.

The groom, art dealer fiance Caspar, 27, gave a thumbs-up to waiting guests on his arrival.

He was cheered by the crowds and greeted with an announcement by York's town crier Ben Fry.

Thousands of people had gathered near the Minster waiting for the bride and any celebrity arrivals, who entered through the south door.

Many guests arrived on coaches, including ones owned by York Pullman.

The Minster service is expected to be followed by a lavish reception at Castle Howard, near Malton.

Among the crowds of people were Ellie fans Sarah Burgess and her 11-year-old daughter Emily, from Strensall.

Sarah said: "We've seen Orlando Bloom, Katie Perry, Sarah Ferguson and Beatrice and Eugenie.

"Ellie looked stunning, so pretty. She was so casual, she took everything in her stride.

"We wanted to show some support. Everybody likes a wedding don't they.

"We're really happy they chose to get married in York."

Pat Logan, from Wolverhampton, is visiting York for the weekend with friends.

She said: "I just wanted to see what was happening.

"We didn't know this was on until we got here.

"It's just a nice atmosphere."