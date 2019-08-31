A HUGE crowd gathered in York city centre today (August 31) to protest against the Government’s suspension of Parliament.

The 'People's Parliament' event, in St Helen's Square, was called by York Central MP Rachael Maskell, and supported by York for Europe, to give the residents of York a chance to speak and have their voices heard.

The event featured a number of main speakers, including Ms Maskell, Cllr Anna Perrett, Parliamentary Labour Candidate for York Outer, and Martin Brooks, chairman of York for Europe. There was then an open mic for anyone to come forward and share their views.

The vast majority of people who turned up cheered on the speakers, but there were also some hecklers.

Rachael Maskell MP speaking at the rally pic.twitter.com/af9895yCJj — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) August 31, 2019

Ms Maskell told the crowd: "Today we are going to speak louder than ever and tell Boris Johnson he can never silence us, this is our rights, this is our democracy and we will have a say."

Mr Brooks added: "Johnson's reckless decision has done more to unite the country than anything that's happened since 2016.

"It turns out the British people have their own red lines. Along with 'don't mess with our NHS', is 'don't play games with our democracy'."

Anna Perrett, Parliamentary Labour Candidate for York Outer, has also spoken at the rally pic.twitter.com/olT2ugtNB8 — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) August 31, 2019

One man who took to the open mic said: "There were decent, reasonable reasons to vote Leave. There were decent, reasonable reasons to vote Remain. We cannot allow the Tory obsession with Brexit for decades to divide us. What is at stake today is not merely whether and how we leave the EU, important though that is. What is at stake is our hard won democracy."

Another man told the crowd: "Think very carefully, what you're doing is helping achieve a no-deal Brexit."

Danielle Southcott added: "It's time to stop thinking of winning and one-upmanship and devote ourself to community and equality. We need to start a new era and set a new example where soft hearts co-exist with formidable spirit."

The speeches followed a performance from the Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir.

Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir performing at the rally in York against the suspension of Parliament pic.twitter.com/PBwwISemga — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) August 31, 2019

Ms Maskell told The Press that she decided to call a People's Parliament as she believed it is important that the "people's voice is heard" at a time when the Prime Minister "is denying MP's their voice."

She commented: "I am delighted that so many thousands of people have turned out here in York today to stand in solidarity, to make their presence felt and also to have a say. Having an open mic where anybody can get up and speak is so important to our democracy.

"People are coming forward young and old, people from all sorts of backgrounds are coming and speaking from their hearts today. It's a real delight to stand here and listen to such powerful words coming from residents right across our city about how passionate they feel about this outcry that our Parliament has been denied a voice."