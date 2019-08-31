AN electrical substation caught fire in a village near York early this morning (August 31).

Fire crews from Huntington were called to the incident in Sutton-on-the-Forest at 2.40am.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the substation suffered 100 per cent fire damage and crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to put out the flames.

Crews then handed the incident over to Northern Powergrid.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a fault with the generator, the service added.

There is currently a power cut affecting 20 properties in the YO26, YO30, YO32, YO60 and YO61 postcode areas.

It is not clear whether the substation fire has led to the outage.

Northern Powergrid's website says: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."

The website originally said that power was expected to be restored by 10am but this was changed to say: "We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time."