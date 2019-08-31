A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a number of fraudulent bank notes were allegedly used at a store at Monks Cross in York.
It happened at Sainsbury’s on Jockey Lane at around 5pm on July 20, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation, the force added.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Stacie Franks or email stacie-lea.franks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190131831.
Comments are closed on this article.