POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after £2,000 worth of power tools were allegedly stolen from a store in York.
The theft happened at about 3pm on Tuesday, August 27, at the B&Q in Osbaldwick, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation, the force added.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote log number 12190137017 when passing information.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
