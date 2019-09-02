A CANCER patient has revealed a dramatic improvement in his condition after he paid £20,000 for ground-breaking immunotherapy treatment which the NHS had refused to fund.

Former soldier Paul Thomas-Peter, 61, of Scarcroft Road, York, said a huge tumorous lump on the back of his neck had shrunk to almost nothing since he underwent the course of treatment at St James’ Hospital in Leeds.

Other tumours around his body had also shrunk and he felt so much better that he had been able to go sailing on a dinghy, although he still got very tired. “My treatment has been extremely successful,” he said.

But he said he feared the NHS would continue to refuse to fund future treatment, despite clear evidence of its effectiveness, and thought he would need to find another £20,000 to fund another course by early next year.

He also said he had been told he would not get funding for a new immunotherapy treatment using a different drug - which had recently been approved by NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) because he’d already been on the self-funded old drug.

Peter, who suffers from metastasised cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, said: “Ironically, NHS England and NICE have approved the drug, Cemiplimab, for my condition which is similar to one of the two drugs I have had, but it is only available via the Cancer Drugs Fund.

“Unfortunately, I have been told I cannot have it as amongst the criteria for eligibility is that anyone who has previously had immunotherapy cannot have Cemiplimab.

“NICE seem to have just taken the clinical trials eligibility criteria and applied them to the fund.

“I think it’s just bureaucratic laziness as there is no good reason I can think of for excluding people who have previously had immunotherapy.

“I can see why the drugs company would exclude those people from the trial but not when it is made available on the NHS. Bizarrely, I can still have the unauthorised immunotherapy treatment, but I will have to continue to fund it myself.”

He said he had been invited previously to resubmit an application for funding for his original treatment and it had been routinely refused after his oncologist has gone through the paperwork again.

“I’ll try to get my current oncologist to apply again, but I just think they will refuse it again,” he said.

“I’ve applied for funding for the treatment I’ve had twice, refused both times. I even got a solicitor involved and the NHS put it before a national panel, but they just went through the motions and refused it again.”

The Press reported last week how York man Stephen Phillips competed in a gruelling Ironman Challenge in baking heat in France to raise funds towards the cost of Paul’s treatment.

NHS England and NICE were unable to comment on Friday but the former said earlier this year such decisions were made by an independent panel of clinical experts, healthcare professionals and patient reps. “In this case, the drug companies involved have not got approval for these medicines for this treatment because evidence of effectiveness has not been provided to independent medicines regulators.”