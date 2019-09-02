IMPROVEMENTS will go ahead on a main road in York.

And the council will look at altering the design of the Monks Cross roundabout upgrades in response to a public consultation launched on the scheme.

The council’s executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, approved plans to improve traffic signals and create a new crossing for pedestrians at the junction of The Mount and Albemarle Road and the junction with Scarcroft Road.

Updated road signals should improve traffic, according to a report.

Plans also include reviewing the bike lanes and relaying the surface of the off-road cycle track, which is in a bad condition.

City of York Council is working on “the finer details” of changes to the cycle route - including reducing the steepness of the link between the cycle lane and the road.

Cllr D’Agorne said: “Thanks to Cllr Crawshaw, who obviously takes significant interest in the detail of this. He, like myself, is probably quite familiar with it on a bicycle.

“It is an opportunity to try to make it safer and more user friendly for both pedestrians and cyclists.”

The same meeting heard the results of a consultation about upgrade work to Monks Cross roundabout, which The Press revealed last month have been delayed by the discovery of protected species great crested newts.

Cllr D’Agorne highlighted a number of responses to the consultation in which residents asked if the signals at the junction with B&Q could be improved.

He said: “There is an issue of what residents see as an unnecessary deviation to their journey, which involves going on to the outer ring road roundabout and then coming back off again, because at the moment there’s no right-hand turn.

“I accept that there’s a point about the impact on the potential for queuing back onto the roundabout if an extra phase is put into the signalling at that junction.

“But I think there are other other possible solutions I’d like to explore further, so that’s one detail which I think does need to be looked at.”

He added that safe crossings also need to be investigated.