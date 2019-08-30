AN axe-throwing venue will open in York city centre later this month.

The Viking-inspired venue - called The Hilt - will serve up street food including meat balls and Kroppkaka Swedish potato dumplings with a choice of sauces.

The restaurant will open in Hunter House on Goodramgate in the recently refurbished unit next door to Savers.

The Hilt has been launched by entrepreneurs Alex Cronin and Josh Goodwin.

Alex, who previously ran Speakeasy Libations and 4Swings in Spark York said: “Axe-throwing is hugely popular in America and Canada and it’s now growing in the UK, with venues in Leeds and Manchester. We wanted to create something unique in York and my successful background running and managing bars and restaurants in the city, meant that we were able to attract investment.”

The Press reported earlier this year that the venue had applied for an alcohol licence.

But Josh said: “We won’t have an alcohol licence, people will come here to eat and throw axes.

“It’s a great alternative to the plethora of bars in the city and anyone aged 13 and over can come and hone their Viking-inspired axe-throwing skills with us. We have already had a lot of interest from schools, colleges and other youth organisations.”