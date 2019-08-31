A YORK bakers has launched a new plant-based sausage roll.

Cooplands bakery has launched the vegan pastry, as well as a host of other vegan products, which is available from today (Saturday) in York stores - in Low Ousegate and Davygate - as well as other stores across Yorkshire.

Vegan sausage rolls have been hitting the headlines all over the UK since Greggs launched a version of the roll last year.

Jade Normington, marketing manager at Cooplands, said: “We’ve been looking to expand our vegan offering for a while now."

She said a customer survey by the company had been "really important" in offering insight into what types of products customers wanted the bakery to sell.

“Our product development team have been working hard to perfect the recipe and we’re really excited for everyone to try it," she added.

“After multiple taste tests, we can honestly say that it’s been enjoyed by vegans and meat-eaters alike – so we’d encourage people to give it a go.”

The roll will cost sausage roll lovers £1.

The new vegan sausage roll will join products such as their ginger square and iced finger as tasty vegan treats anyone can enjoy.