THE man who has taken over as organiser of the York RAF Association’s annual Battle of Britain Wings Appeal following his wife's death is preparing to hit the city's streets.
Maureen Smith, of Stockton Lane, died earlier this year, aged 74, after a six-month battle against cancer and after helping to raise almost £44,000 in four years.
Her husband Ian volunteered to become the new Wings Appeal organiser, and he said yesterday that more than £11,000 had already been raised, including the collection plate at her funeral -'a huge achievement in memory of Maureen.'
He said the programme for the appeal included a street collection in York city centre next Saturday, September 7, with members of the branch and cadets from York and Easingwold invited to take part.
There would be another collection on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 10 and 11 at York railway station.
"The week ends on Sunday September 15 with a service and turning of the page ceremony in York Minster," he said.
"I have been given the honour of Turning the Page representing RAFA York."