A YORK teenager who makes YouTube videos has surpassed one million subscribers.

Owen Clough, 16, from Clifton Moor, York began making videos for the internet platform when he was 11 and has now gained more than one million subscribers on his ItsOwen channel.

His site creates videos about the online video game, Fortnite, and has become increasingly popular over the last year - moving from 100,000 subscribers in 2018 to now having over a million subscribers who watch his videos.

Owen has just left Vale of York Academy in Clifton and will study media at York College from September. He said he spends about 60 hours a week creating videos.

In return, YouTube place adverts on his videos and Owen receives 55 per cent of the revenue from each one.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, sent him an award and a letter for his achievement, that read: “with your track record, we suspect you’re only going to continue growing. And, we can’t wait to see you reach the next milestone: 10 million subscribers. We know that being able to touch the lives of many is a reward enough. But, we are incredibly proud of all you’ve done. There is not much satisfaction of finding out that your creativity, ideas, and voice speak to one million people across the globe.”

Alex said that while he already has two YouTube channels, he plans on creating a third with other online friends to help achieve the 10-million mark.

He said: “I am also looking to invest my money into the property market when I turn 18 and can afford a mortgage. I love making the videos and although it is tiring work, five years of hard work is finally paying off.”