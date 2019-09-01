A NEW “enterprise zone” will be created at York Central to help attract businesses, City of York Council has said.
The latest report by the council says the development will raise average wages, create and retain jobs for all skill levels and provide space for York businesses to grow.
The council report outlines how the regeneration of the 44 hectare site could boost the city’s economy and employment rates by offering high-quality commercial space to attract higher paid jobs in sectors that “cannot currently find a home in York”.
There would be space for a mix of different business sizes and the council wants to attract companies in the technology, financial services, insurance, rail engineering and biotech sectors.
Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy, said: “We need to offer a clear brief to our partners so that this regeneration makes York Central an even better place to live and work, driving clean growth and up to 6,500 better-paid jobs.”
The council will consider what types of employers they would like to attract to the development at a meeting on September 9.
The council is still waiting for an announcement on £77.1 million of essential government funding for the scheme. A spokesman said a decision on the Housing Infrastructure Fund is expected in the autumn.