YORK Civic Trust says it will launch a major city wide transport consultation on Monday to find out what residents think are the key issues in York and how to tackle them.
The Trust is partnering with the York Environment Forum and York Bus Forum with the survey, which will run until September 30.
A spokesman said the surveys will ask residents and commuters to outline what they feel are current issues with transport, why they move around the city and how they would like to see transport changed in the future.
"The response to the survey will feed into the Council’s new Local Transport Plan, work on which is expected to be started next year," he said.
"As an extra incentive, everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a prize draw, with a chance to win one of three £100 prizes, to be made at random at the end of the survey period."
He said York residents would be able to take part in the survey by visiting:
https://surveys.qaresearch.co.uk/YorkTransportResidents.asp
but information would also be available in all 17 of York’s libraries, including a large display inside the main Explore York Library.