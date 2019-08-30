YORK’S Mansion House will be repainted and some brickwork repaired next week.

Scaffolding will be put up on the north side of the building - facing Lendal - from tomorrow.

Paintwork on the north east corner of the structure and on lower levels will be removed.

Brickwork underneath it can then be repaired before it is repainted.

The work is set to cost about £4,000 and take seven days to complete.

The venue will remain open to visitors throughout the work.

The Mansion House underwent a £2.6m restoration in 2017 - reopening in January 2018 - when scaffolding was also put up over the building.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance, said: “Ongoing works are essential to ensure the continued good repair of the home of the Lord Mayor of York.

“We’re committed to keeping the Mansion House in the best possible condition for residents, visitors and the civic party to use and enjoy.

“Please remember to visit it and its fabulous interiors and find out more about this remarkable, historic building.”

The previous restoration project was paid for through the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Work included giving the coat of arms crest a fresh coat of paint as well as internal decoration.

The Press asked whether the repainting had been carried out as part of the previous renovations and Cllr Ayre said: “The HLF funding was primarily for the Mansion House’s internal renovation and not for routine work. This particular repair relates to the ongoing maintenance and for which we’ve already budgeted £4,000.”

Speaking at the time of the renovation, Richard Pollitt, York Mansion House curator, said: “It has been really extensive and we’ve done everything you can virtually do to a building.”

He said builders found the original Roman-built Coney Street running underneath the home, a mummified cat and the deposits of a lady’s shoe in the Mayor’s accommodation, both of which are historically put in place to ward off evil or act as a good luck charm.

The Mansion House is the oldest purpose-built home for a Lord Mayor in the country and open to visitors Wednesday to Sunday.