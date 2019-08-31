ORGANISERS of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre say it has had a ‘challenging’ second summer season in York but will return next year - ‘in some form or another.’

The pop-up theatre, situated in the Castle Car Park below Clifford’s Tower, stages its final play of the season tomorrow evening with a sell-out performance of Twelfth Night.

A spokeswoman for organisers Lunchbox Theatrical Productions said it been proud over the summer to produce four fabulous shows, which had been met with rave reviews and great audience response.

“It has however been a challenging season due to both adverse weather conditions and consumers’ current political concerns around Brexit and the economy,” she said.

Asked whether this meant it was possible the theatre would not be returning next year, as intended, she said cryptically: “York is the home of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre and we’ll be returning in some form or another next year and will be taking a closer look following the end of this season.

“We’re exploring lots of exciting opportunities and hope to bring the fabulous shows to a much wider audience in the future.”

She said Lunchbox was not at this stage releasing final audience figures for this season but in 2018, when the theatre enjoyed fine summer weather for much of its first run in York, some 80,000 people attended the plays.

This summer, there have been sweltering heatwaves and heavy rain at times.

Lunchbox CEO James Cundall said:“It has certainly been a fun and colourful summer – it’s been fascinating to tot up just how much has been seen, drunk, performed and eaten over ten weeks!

“I am also thrilled by the enthusiastic response we have received from our loyal audiences from all over the North of England and overseas, and am very proud of our whole company - the cast, crew, production and operations teams, whose hard work and dedication has achieved such outstanding productions this summer.”

The spokeswoman said the theatre had notched up some impressive stats.

She said 37 actors, divided into two separate companies, had spent a total of 210 hours on stage, after 206 hours rehearsing in the specially constructed tented rehearsal village at the York Designer Outlet.

“Three hundred ‘bloodbags’ have been created and spilled during Henry V and The Tempest, over 20,000 people have come to just soak up the atmosphere in Shakespeare’s village and 4,749 school children and their teachers have come through the doors, from more than 100 schools across the North of England, many of whom had never experienced either Shakespeare or event theatre before.”

Contractors will begin dismantling the theatre on Monday, restoring the area lost to the theatre to parking.