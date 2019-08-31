A DRAMATIC fall which left a retired teacher from York with serious injuries is set to feature on next week’s Helicopter ER TV show.
Ann Wands, 69, was climbing a ladder into her garage loft at her Acomb home when it gave way and she fell 10ft on to the concrete floor below.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) was dispatched to the scene and after detailed assessment by the team, Ann was considered to be too unstable to fly to hospital so was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by land ambulance, accompanied by two members of the YAA's critical care team.
Ann suffered series injuries including breaking most of her ribs, fracturing her facial bones, rupturing her spleen and required emergency surgery.
And yet a year afterwards she recovered well enough to complete this month's York 10K, raising almost £3,000 for the YAA.
Ann took part in the TV show, which airs on Monday on the Really channel at 9pm, in order to raise the profile of the air ambulance.
She said: "We aim to do the York 10K every year now if we can. It costs £12,000 a day to keep the air ambulance going. We set out to raise £1,000, so £3,000 is fantastic."