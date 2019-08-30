TALENTED performers can show off their skills when auditions for the popular television series Britain’s Got Talent head to North Yorkshire next month.

The nation’s favourite talent show is hitting the road once again on its search to find acts for a brand new series.

This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to Flamingo Land Resort, near Pickering.

Auditions at the Resort will be taking place on September 21 between 10.30am and 4pm. All potential hopefuls need to do is come down on the day and audition.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020.

The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all they need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress.

For more information on how to apply, visit itv.com/talent.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Whether you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet - we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020. Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you!”