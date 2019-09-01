A SERIES of information fairs for older people are to be staged across York in the run-up to the annual York 50+ Festival.

The first will be held from 10am to 1.30pm this Wednesday at Tang Hall Community Centre, and will involve 16 information stands with advice on support for older people and their families, legal matters, carers’ rights and welfare, dementia, ageing without family support, home care, active leisure, mental health and volunteer support.

Organisations taking part include Age UK York, Age Friendly York / Home Share / Live Well, Ageing Without Children, Dementia Forward, OCAY (Older Citizens Advocacy), Home Instead, IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services),Parkinson’s Society, City of York Council Sport & Active Leisure,St Nicks Environment Centre, YOPA (York Older People’s Assembly)York Carers Centre and York Neighbours.

Further fairs are planned at St Sampson’s Centre, in York city centre, between 10am and 3pm on Tuesday September 10 and at the Gateway Centre in Acomb, between 10am and1pm: on Friday, September 14.

“It is a time for browsing and chatting, asking questions and getting answers,” said a festival spokeswoman.

“For all older people and anyone concerned with their issues, this gathering of resources is not to be missed.”

The fairs are held each year in the run-up to the festival for the over 50s, which takes place this year between September 20 and October 6.

The festival will offer a range of sports and other physical activities - from cycle rides, yoga, cycling, walking to pilates, walking football, swimming, aerobics and indoor bowling, along with circle dancing, folk dancing, ballet and tap.

There will also be craft cafes, boccia, coffee mornings and a range of talks, about everything from allotments, mindfulness and the Tibetan community in exile to legal advice and the Volcanoes of Sicily.

Other events include open days at the Bridge Club, the Red Tower, the Men’s Shed in Hull Road Park, OCAY (Older Citizens Advocacy) at St Crux, and Eco-Crafters at St Nick’s.

The spokeswoman said that full details would be in this year’s festival programme, which will run to 96 pages and will be available shortly at libraries and community centres and other outlets around the city.

“It will also be on the YOPA website at www.yorkassembly.org.uk/y1/festival,” she said.

“The programme is one to keep as phone, email and website details of event organisers are then available throughout the year so that people can join activities whenever they choose.

“If you cannot get out to find a programme for yourself, phone the YOPA office on a Monday or Thursday morning (01904 202293) and ask Trisha to send you a copy.”