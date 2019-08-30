POLICE are appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses after a lorry overturned on the A64.
It happened at around 4.20am between Tadcaster and Bramham when the lorry left the eastbound carriageway, crashed through the central reservation barrier and came to rest on the westbound carriageway, North Yorkshire Police said.
There were no other vehicles involved and the driver was uninjured, the force added.
Anyone with any dash-cam footage, or who saw the lorry prior to the crash, or who witnessed the crash is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1532 Richard Harrison, or email Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.co.uk quoting reference 12190160451.
The road was closed to allow recovery of the lorry and for repairs to be carried out to the central reservation barrier.
Comments are closed on this article.