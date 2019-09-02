A YORK restaurant has closed its doors for the last time as its owners prepare to open a new venture that promises to bring ‘good mood food’ from the southern states of the USA to Goodramgate.

Cut & Chase closed yesterday and is being transformed into Fancy Hanks Bar & Kitchen.

The revamp will take two weeks, but has been years in the planning for two brothers, who are drawing on their experiences living in Florida and travelling across states like Texas, Florida and Louisiana to bring a taste of the Deep South to York.

Wes and Joel Taylor, who opened the restaurant in 2016, want to offer residents and visitors something different from the current food on offer across the city centre.

“The food scene in York has moved incredibly quickly over the last three years, and we need to stay at the cutting edge of that curve,” Wes said.

“With so many restaurants now offering a similar menu to Cut & Chase, based on local produce and seasonal availability, we’ve turned to a different kind of food that is close to our hearts, and drinking and dining experience, to stand out in a busy market.

“With Fancy Hanks, we’re turning the tables from food that is good for you, to food that makes you feel good, with a vibrant atmosphere to match - not just for special occasions, this will be far more friendly and casual; a place to chill with friends with live music in a relaxing setting all year round.”

Joel sees the move as an evolution, rather than revolution, of their ideas. They are keen to avoid Fancy Hanks being a clichéd themed restaurant, describing the style as “Shoreditch meets Deep South”.

Joel said: “We always described the venue as a kitchen and bar, and that will continue. Our cocktails, and cocktail making classes, have proved incredibly popular, and tapas-style small plates are designed to encourage social eating, with groups sharing several dishes over a longer period of time.”

Joel and Wes are planning to spend less time behind the scenes, and more front of house to reconnect with their clientele.