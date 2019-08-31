A WELL-known musician from York is ‘ecstatic’ after being reunited with his beloved guitar that he used to record three of his albums.

Chris Helme, 48, who was the front man of the band The Seahorse between 1996 and 1999, lost his rare Gibson J50 deluxe guitar on a train journey back in July.

The singer-songwriter was on his way to a concert in the Midlands when he accidentally left his guitar on a train in Birmingham New Street station.

He said that the guitar, which was made in 1974, means everything to him and that he had all but given up on ever getting it back when he decided to look on the website Gumtree after listening to George Harrison.

He said: “George Harrison’s songs always offer some form of spiritual enlightenment and that things will work out.

“I decided to look on Gumtree to see if someone had found the guitar and tried to sell it on there.

“Most of my guitars have marks on them as I don’t take good care on them so when I spotted it online, I knew it was mine.

“It was being sold at £700, about half the price that it should go for.

“I called the police and thankfully they went to pick it up.

“I was pretty ecstatic that I found it to be honest as I know most people don’t really find their possessions or hear that someone has picked them up, but I seem to have got lucky.”

Chris added that the guitar was delivered to his house two days ago and it has not left his side since.

He said: “I will be changing the strings this weekend and then probably writing some songs for the new album.

“I have used this guitar for three of my previous albums so it will definitely feature on the forthcoming one.”