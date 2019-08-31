A SUPERMARKET chain are giving away free places to charitable race to celebrate it's centenary year.

Tesco, a partner of Cancer Research UK for 18 years, are giving away 250 free places to the Race for Life events in York.

Alec Brown, Head of Local Communications at Tesco, said: "We’re celebrating 100 years since Tesco was founded and are giving away 250 free places in York to mark this milestone so that even more people can get involved with their local Race for Life.

"Everyone can take part at their own pace and every little step helps beat cancer. Our colleagues can’t wait to join everyone at the start line again this year."

The Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer.

Sarah Pickersgill, head of the Race for Life marketing, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for their continued support and we hope that women, children and men across York come together at the Race for Life."

For more information on Race for Life events in Yorkshire visit www.tesco.com/raceforlife.